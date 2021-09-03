All Lawrence County libraries will be closed Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
NEW CASTLE
The board of trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
The Book Cellar’s new hours are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12-12:30 p.m.) Mondays and Wednesdays; 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Novels by Fern Michaels are buy one, get one free.
Virtual storytime is at 10 a.m. Mondays beginning Sept. 13. Link to Zoom at wwww.ncdlc.org and join in for music, stories and fun.
Lego Build Club meets at 2 p.m. Sept. 4.
Groove n Move for those ages 2 to 5 meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 14.
Book Scavenger is at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and 28.
Mother Goose and Wee Build meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 15 featuring a lively movement-oriented morning of dance, songs and stories. Stay after for constructive play.
PreK Explorers meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 16. For ages 3-6, be preK and kindergarten ready with this hands-on learning experience.
STEAM Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 16. Fun for all ages focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Storytime in the Park with stories, songs, rhymes and playtime meets at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Marti Park and 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Scotland Meadows.
Join local author Ellaura Shoop as she shares her new book for middle-school aged students, “The Meer: Perilous Ground,” a story focused on a family of meerkats, at 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
NCPL Book Talk will meet to discuss “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 13 in the Copernicus Room. Dr. Alison McNeal is the discussion leader. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, to register or for more information.
Library Stitchers sewing and quilting group for every skill level meets the first and third Friday of each month from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Copernicus Room.
Beatnik Café on the Lawn takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 13, weather permitting. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If you are interested in performing, call (724) 658-6659, ext. 111. All ages are welcome.
F.D. CAMPBELL
Located just one mile from downtown Bessemer, the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library is open in its new, larger location with plenty of space to peruse the collection, plus three meeting spaces and a kitchen. The library is located at 209 Hillsville Rd. in Bessemer.
The hours are: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and closed Sundays and Mondays.
ELLWOOD CITY
All programming at the Ellwood City Area Public Library is virtual. Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Events include: Stem Saturday, 10 a.m. Sept. 11; Food 4 Thought, 4 p.m. Sept. 9; Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Hooked on Books, 4 p.m. Sept. 16; Afternoon Book Group, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21; and Just You and Me, 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
