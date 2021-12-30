New Year’s Eve hours at Lawrence County’s three libraries are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., New Castle Public Library; 9 a.m. to noon, Ellwood City Area Public Library; and closed, F.D. Campbell Memorial Library. All libraries and outreach services will be closed Jan. 1 and 17.
NEW CASTLE
Virtual storytime for infants through age 6 is at 10 a.m. Mondays. Find the link at www.ncdlc.org.
Pokeman Club for ages 7 and up is at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4.
Book Bash Club for those age 10 through teens meets at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 and 18. Includes discussion about books, activities, crafts and challenges.
LEGO Build Club meets at 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
Mother Goose Storytime for children ages 18 months to 4 years meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Includes music, movement, visual literacy and language development in a fun class that teaches social skills.
PreK Explorers for ages 3 to 6 meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 27. Enjoy books on a special theme followed by cooperative play and hands-on activities.
Beatnik Café takes place at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 with open mic for all ages.
BLOCKpalooza for all ages to build structures of awesomeness meets at 1 p.m. Jan. 22.
The Book Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Used books, CDs and DVDs available along with new reading themed T-shirts. The January special features biographies at half price.Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the website.
F.D. CAMPBELL
New Year, New You, a nine-week session of programming is set to begin. Call the library for details at (724) 667-7939.
Adult craft night will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Create a love inspired shadowbox. There is a $15 materials fee. Register by Jan. 13.
ELLWOOD CITY
All programming is virtual.
Programs include: Hooked On Books, 4 p.m. Jan. 6; Stem Saturday, 10 a.m. Jan. 8; Twenty Something Book Group, 7 p.m. Jan. 11; Food 4 Thought Book Group, 3 p.m. Jan. 13; Afternoon Book Group, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18; and Just You and Me Book Group, 6 p.m. Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.