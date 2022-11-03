NEW CASTLE
The New Castle Public Library will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. The library will also close early, at 2 p.m., on Nov. 23.
The Board of Trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, meets at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. The group operates the Book Cellar. New members are always welcome. Dues are $10 per year. For November, the theme for the Book Cellar is “Give Thanks for Good Books and Good Food” where all cookbooks are buy one, get one free.
Movie night is moving back to Wednesdays. All movies will now start at 5:30 p.m. November movies are “Cyrano,” Nov. 9; “Overcomer,” Nov. 16; and “Dog,” Nov. 30.
The library has a new evening book club, the Choose Your Own Book Club, that will meet the first Tuesday of the month. Participants will discuss multiple books, such as what they are reading lately, to get suggestions for other books they may enjoy and meet new people. For more information, email msmith@ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659.
Roland Barksdale-Hall will be having a book signing at 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the library. He grew up in western Pennsylvania and has written several books on the area, as well as a few children’s books.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. Nov. 18 for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome.
Book Talk meets at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 to discuss “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandom 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and 21.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. Nov. 14. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If interested in performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 111. Consider being part of this creative program to encourage and promote local talent.
The Master Gardeners will be presenting at the library at 6 p.m. Nov. 15. The topic is “Edward Winslow and Squanto’s Gardens: A Historical Look at the Food at the First Thanksgiving.”
Craft night will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Join the library in painting holiday-themed wine glass candle holders.
Fall bingo cards are available at the library. Grab a bingo card and read the books or do the coordinating activities. Bring your card to the front desk to get stamped after completing a square. Get bingos to win prizes. This runs until Dec. 1.
Check out magazines now on Libby, the library’s app by Overdrive. More than 3,000 titles are available in multiple languages. Download the Libby app or visit lamb.overdrive.com.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Participants will explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meetings are at a new time, 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows for socialization and constructive play.
Virtual storytimes take place at 10 a.m. Mondays. Check www.ncdlc.org for Zoom connection.
Cookies and Crafts with a holiday-themed craft for children takes place at 1 p.m. Nov. 19.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led club for teens and younger Pokémon fans, meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Join the library’s Discord. If you’re a member of the Pokémon Club or if you want to chat about favorite books or fandoms, just let us know at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
Writing Club geared towards upper elementary students through teens meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 9.
Join the book chat at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 to talk about books. Zoom link to be announced. Love the idea of a book club, but not interested in peopling? Or maybe you want to join a book club but have no time to attend. Chat with fellow readers online and in person. This month’s topic is whatever fiction you are currently enjoying.
The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, Neshannock Township Education Foundation and New Castle Public Library present the annual Lawrence County Festival of Trees from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 at the Neshannock Township School District, 3834 Mitchell Road. There will be a Christmas tree and wreath display along with raffles, vendors, crafts, food and entertainment. Admission is $5, with children aged 10 and under admitted free. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library and Neshannock Township Education Foundation. For more information, visit the Lawrence County Festival of Trees Facebook page or email lawcofestivaloftrees@gmail.com.
The Book Cellar has new hours of 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Used books, CDs, DVDs and other items are sold with proceeds benefiting the New Castle Public Library.
F.D. Campbell
The library will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.
Friends of the Library is a group of individuals dedicated to fundraising and assisting the library in its functions. The monthly meeting will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 12.
The Friends of the Library will be at the Old World Charm Open House hosted at Highland Meadows Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5-6.
From Nov. 7 to 10, the library will have items and pamphlets available for veterans seeking more information on programs available to them in the community. Coloring pages will be available for anyone who would like to send a thoughtful message. We will be collecting them to send to our local VA hospital.
Skip out on the holiday crowds and come hang out with us for a family fun program at 1 p.m. Nov. 26. The library will supply sugar cookies, icing and sprinkles for families to decorate. RSVP is required online or by calling the library.
The library’s fall raffle is underway. For a $5 donation, receive a ticket for a chance to win a gift basket containing: $100 Walmart gift card, $50 Sheetz gift card and $50 Giant Eagle gift card. Winning ticket will be drawn Nov. 30.
On Nov. 8, show us your I Voted sticker (or just tell us you voted) and receive a special treat.
Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 to discuss Mary Higgins Clark’s “The Santa Cruise.” Copies can be reserved at the library.
Adult craft night features a pre-lit gnome project this month at 6 p.m. Nov. 15. A $10 payment is due to reserve your space. Sign up through the library’s website or in person.
Storytime is at 1 p.m. Thursdays.
Kids’ night will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 10. All are welcome to make a Thanksgiving turkey craft from terra cotta pots and feathers. RSVP on the library’s website or by calling the library.
Ellwood City
Programs for adults and teens include: Hooked on Books Book Group, 3 p.m. Nov. 3; Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. Nov. 8; Afternoon Book Group, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17; Just You and Me Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15; Food 4 Thought Book Group, 3 p.m. Nov. 17; Annual Literary Luncheon, noon Nov. 19 at the Connoquenessing Country Club; and Veterans’ Outreach Program, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23.
Programs for children: Baby Laptime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays; Family Storytime, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Read to the Dogs program, 10 a.m. Nov. 5; and STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. Nov. 12.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Federated Library System
Outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator, contact director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
