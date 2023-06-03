NEW CASTLE
Due to limited space, the library is accepting only 10 donated items or fewer at this time.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. New members are welcome. Dues are $10 per year. The Friends operate the Book Cellar, which is still operating on the first floor of the library.
New Castle Public Library Book Talk will meet at 9:30 a.m. June 5 to discuss “Blessing from Agnes” by Susan Urbanek Linville
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandoms 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 5. The group will be meeting on the first Monday of every month.
The new evening book club will discuss “Little Disasters” by Sarah Vaughan at 6 p.m. June 6. The discussion for next month’s book, “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, is at 6 p.m. July 6.
Wednesday Night Movies start at 5:30 p.m. Movies to be determined.
LGBTQ+ Film Series will be showing movies on Thursdays. The movies include “Rafiki” at 5:30 p.m. June 8 and “Firebird” at 5:30 p.m. June 15. There will be a film discussion at noon June 17.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon on the first and third Friday of each month for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome. The group meets next on June 16.
The New Castle Public Library will be hosting a Financial Aid 101 talk at 6 p.m. June 6.
The new All-Ages Chess Club meets from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 10 and 24.
Beatnik Café is at 6 PM June 12. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If you are interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 126.
Join the Master Gardeners for their talk about rain gardens at 6 p.m. June 22.
Come down to the library from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 15 for a chance to get a free tablet with 25 GB of data through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Allied One Solutions is heading this initiative and will require proof of eligibility: Medicaid, WIC, SNAP (food stamps), Section 8 Housing Assistance, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefits or Federal Pell Grant in the current award year, income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
The summer reading program kick-off lawn party will be at noon June 10. Celebrate the start of summer reading with food and games.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books.
Mother Goose Storytime is a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and of course, stories meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows.
Pokémon Club for teens and younger Pokémon fans meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Join the library’s Discord. If you’re a member of the Pokémon Club or if you want to chat about your favorite books or fandoms, just let us know at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
At noon June 10, the library will host a resume workshop designed to help teens and young adults who have little to no work experience. Patrons will learn helpful information for crafting an eye-catching resume from Dawn Shaffer, an English teacher at the Indiana Area School District. Registration is required. To register, email Tanner Lutz at TLutz@ncdlc.org.
F.D Campbell
American Sign Language Club will continue to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesdays throughout the summer. Everyone is welcome to join and learn how to sign. This is a peer-to-peer teaching group.
Community is Unity Summer Reading 2023 registrations begin June 5 and run through June 10. Youth of all ages are welcome to sign up and participate in the weekly challenges for chances to win prizes. Adults can complete monthly challenges for a chance to win.
Snack Art! is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Bring your children in for a fun way to explore healthy food choices. The library will provide fresh produce and an activity to create a fun piece of art you can snack on. Tweens and teens will be able to make their own “Lunchable” type of snack.
Future Builders will be on Wednesdays. Two sessions will be offered for everyone to get a chance to complete the weekly challenges using specified building kits and materials. All ages are welcome. Free play with the materials is also welcomed. Sessions will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m.
Community Explorers will be on Thursdays. Young patrons are invited to come and explore the community with us. Create a passport to your community and meet important people. This program is designed to help us all get familiar with other organizations in the community. The June schedule includes: 1 p.m. Thursday, receive your passport and find out how the library is essential to the community; 5:30 p.m. July 22, join us for a dental visitor and receive a tool to make your smile bright; and 1 p.m. July 29, a guest from the fire department will be here to answer questions and show off some gear.
Teen Friend-zy is at 11 a.m. July 17. Teens age 12 and up are invited to create a wind chime and make some new connections with other teens from the community. All materials provided.
Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. June 20. This month’s pick is “Night Music” by Jojo Moyes. Reserve a copy today.
Jennings Nature Reserve will visit at 11 a.m. June 26 to present “All Together in Nature.” Learn about the different relationships in nature and how they make for a healthy and balanced ecosystem.
Bad Art Night takes place at 6 p.m. June 20. Adults are invited to register for a night of non-instructional painting. Registered participants will create their copycat version of a famous painting using the materials provided. Registration is required.
The book sale room is now open. The library is taking donations of used books, DVDs and CDs in new or slightly used condition. Anything with water damage or mold or in unusable condition will not be accepted. Encyclopedias, textbooks and similar items will not be accepted. All donations must be dropped off during business hours.
Ellwood City
Events for adults and teens: adult knitting group, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; adult coloring, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; evening book group, 6:30 p.m. June 7; classics book group, 6:30 p.m. June 12; twenty-something book group, 10 a.m. June 13; Book Bunch, noon June 14; Hooked on Books, noon June 15; afternoon book group, 1:30 p.m. June 19; Just You and Me, 6:30 p.m. June 20; Bookworm, noon June 22; and Food 4 Thought, noon June 29.
Family events include: family night drive-in car movie, 6 p.m. June 8; Jumpstart to Kindergarten, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Bee Awesome, 11 a.m. Wednesdays; family story time, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and puppet theater, 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
