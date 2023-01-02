New Castle
The library will be closed Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year holiday. The library will also be closed Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Board of Trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Medure History Annex of the Lawrence County Historical Society. Meetings are open to the public.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library, operates the Book Cellar. New members are welcome. Dues are $10 per year. In January, the Book Cellar will be having a Christmas sale with all Christmas merchandise 50 percent off. Christmas books and CDs will be buy one, get one free
NCPL Book Talk will not meet in January. It will resume at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6, discussing “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.
Fandom 18+ will not meet in January. Meetings will resume in February.
The library has a new evening book club that will meet the first Tuesday of the month. Choose Your Own Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 3. Participants will discuss multiple books, such as what they are reading lately. Get suggestions for other books you may enjoy and meet new people. For more information, email msmith@ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659.
Wednesday Night Movies at the library start at 5:30 p.m. This month’s movies are “Gigi & Nate,” Jan. 4; “Selma,” Jan. 11; “The Goonies,” Jan. 18; and “Free Guy,” Jan. 25.
The Library Stitchers will meet from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 6 and 20.
The Penn-Ohio American Needlepoint Group will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If you are interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 111.
Join the Master Gardeners for a “Winter Sowing” program at 6 p.m. Jan. 17. Get a jump on your garden by planting your seedlings now. Raid your recycling bin and bring two-liter soda bottles and milk jugs to make miniature greenhouses. This no fuss method will give you seedlings ready to transplant at the perfect time.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows for socialization and constructive play.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led group for teens and younger Pokémon fans meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. However, there will be no meeting on Jan. 17.
Join Discord. If you’re a member of the Pokémon Club or want to chat about your favorite books or fandoms, let us know at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
F.D. Campbell
Friends of the Library is a group of individuals dedicated to fundraising and assisting the library in its functions. The Friends of the Library will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 14.
The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Jan. 30.
Learn American Sign Language at 5 p.m. Jan. 9. This will be an introductory meeting to learn the letters of the alphabet and discuss future sessions for interested persons.
Make personalized vision boards at 1 p.m. Jan. 14. Create a visual representation of all the things you wish to accomplish for in this new year.
Book Club is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 17. Call or stop by to pick up this month’s selected read: “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson.
Come and learn the basic casting and stitches for crocheting at 5 p.m. Jan. 18.
With the help of Jarrod Boyle from RD JROD Nutrition Counseling, LLC., we are about to learn how we can set and reach our goals and maintain them for life. Boyle joins us at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 to help us get started on finding motivation, creating a meal plan, finding support and more.
Adult craft night will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 24. This month’s craft is a choice between four handmade tile coasters or eight handmade tile magnets. Using materials on hand, make each of your coasters/magnets to suit your style. We will be utilizing mod-podge, paper, stickers and more to create these personalized objects. Cost is $10 and is required at time of sign up. Be sure to select project preference.
Stop in and grab this month’s reading challenge form to compete for a prize. Age groups are: 3-5, 6-11 and 12-18. Complete the challenge and enter a drawing for a chance to win passes to Hess Ice Rink.
Kids of preschool age and older are invited to come and create a snowman kit to take home at 5 p.m. Jan. 12. Each kit will contain everything needed to build a snowman at the library or on the go. RSVP online, in person or by phone.
Ellwood City
Book groups for adults and teens: Hooked on Books, 3 p.m. Jan. 5; Twenty-Something, 7 p.m. Jan. 10; Afternoon Book Group for Adults, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16; Just You and Me, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17; and Food 4 Thought, 3 p.m. Jan. 19.
Family events include reading buddies at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 and Winnie the Pooh storytime at 10 a.m. Jan. 18.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Federated Library System
Outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator, contact director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
