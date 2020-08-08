Libraries list end-of-summer programming

The New Castle Public Library is currently open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Occupancy is limited and appointments are recommended to guarantee a spot. Curbside pickup continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Masks are required for those visiting the building. No meeting rooms are available.
The summer food program offers breakfasts and lunches for five days for children under the age of 18. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday through Aug. 31 in the library parking lot. The North Street porch is used in inclement weather. Open air activities for children are available during the distribution.
The Book Cellar is open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. During August, jigsaw puzzles are half off.
“Imagine Your Story,” a program of summer reading clubs for adults, children and teens, continues. Read or listen to a variety of stories and enter a drawing for special prizes. Register in the library or at https://lawrencecoountylibrary.beanstack.org.
Visit www.ncdlc.org to connect to virtual children’s programs including, virtual storytime, 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays; Library Pets, noon Tuesdays; Mythical Mondays, noon Mondays; Imagine Their Story, noon Wednesdays; Virtual Science Lab, noon Thursdays; and Dip into Nonfiction, noon Fridays.
F.D. CAMPBELL
The library will be reopening in its new location, 209 Hillsville Road, shortly. Check the library’s website and Facebook page for further information.
ELLWOOD CITY
Curbside service is available 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursdays.
The following book groups are available on Zoom: Book Bunch for kids who have completed third grade, 2 p.m. Tuesday; Bookworms for kids who have completed fourth or fifth grade, 2 p.m. Aug. 18; Just 4 Girls, for teens in ninth through 12th grade, 2 p.m. Thursday; and Food 4 Thought, for teens in ninth through 12th grade, 2 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.