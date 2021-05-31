Here's what's happening at Lawrence County libraries.
New Castle
The New Castle Public Library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Library visitors are asked to continue wearing masks, but limits on the number of people in the building have been lifted, except as noted.
Curbside pickup is still available.
The summer reading program for adults runs June 1 through Aug. 31.
Read and earn tickets for prizes. Drawing for prizes is Sept. 1. Register and track your reading at www.ncdlc.org or at https://lawrencecountylibrary.org. Prizes include Amazon gift cards, gift cards for local restaurants and more.
Reading Colors Your World is the theme for the summer reading program for children and teens running June 14 to Aug. 20. Track your reading, earn badges and prizes. Register at www.ncdlc.org (click on Beanstack) or at https://lawrencecountylibrary.beanstack.org.
Lena Carson, who will be entering third grade at Union Memorial Elementary School, will have a book signing celebrating the publication of her book “Brave Girl” at 6 p.m. June 7.
Meet certified crisis comfort dogs and the Slippery Rock University social work students who work with them from 2 to 4 p.m. June 19. There will be an interactive learning program.
Lunch at the Library takes place at 12:30 p.m. Mondays beginning June 14. Part of the summer food program for children under 18. Enjoy lunch and take home lunch and breakfast for the week.
Weekly Crafternoon craft projects take place at 1 p.m. Mondays beginning June 14.
A Lego build party is planned for 10 a.m. June 14.
Storytime and Wee Build take place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays beginning June 15.
STEAM Club is at 2 p.m. Tuesdays beginning June 15.
Game Day will be at 11 a.m. June 15.
Whimsical Wednesdays are at 2 p.m. beginning June 16.
PreK Explorers meets at 2 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 17.
Science Lab is at 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 17.
Fridays in the Park take place at 1 p.m. beginning June 18. Check with the library for locations.
Virtual Storytime is at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays beginning June 14 and 18.
ELLWOOD CITY
The Ellwood City Area Public Library open by appointment only and contactless, curbside pickup is available
All programming is virtual. Call (724) 758-6458 for links.
Programs include: Family Laptime, 6 p.m. Thursdays; Jumpstart to Kindergarten, 2 p.m. Tuesdays; Readers’ Theater, 2 p.m. Wednesdays; Tales and Tails, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; STEM Saturday, 10 am. June 12; Family Fun, 7 p.m. June 18; and adult and young adult activities, 6 p.m. June 25.
Book group meetings include: Evening Book Group, 6:30 p.m. June 2; Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. June 7; Hooked on Books, 2 p.m. June 10; Afternoon Book Group, 1:30 p.m. June 15; Just You and Me, 6 p.m. June 15; Food 4 Thought, 2 p.m. June 17; Bookworms, 2 p.m. June 22; and Book Bunch Book Group, 2 p.m. June 29.
F.D. CAMPBELL
The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
