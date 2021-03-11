Libraries grapple with contentious Dr. Seuss books

Heather M. Baker had a close connection with Dr. Seuss books in her childhood.
“I just love all of his books,’’ Baker said. “When I was younger, I wrote the author to let him know the impact his stories had in my life and creativity. He sent me a note back that was signed with a crayon.’’
Overseeing Grove City Community Library’s section for children, she still carries that fondness for these famous publications.
But she and the rest of the library community are facing, for some, is a swirling controversy on six of the Dr. Seuss books. The estate of Theodor Geisel, the author’s true name, said it will cease selling these specific books after deciding they had racial and ethnic stereotypes that “are hurtful and wrong.”
A check of local libraries last week found none have decided yet to pull any of those Dr. Seuss books that may be on their shelves.
“I personally haven’t gotten a pushback on this,’’ Amy Gallagher, Grove City Library president said.
That was reaffirmed by Baker.
“We haven’t received any negative comments,’’ she said.
Matthew Goldyn, Mercer Area Library’s director, said the organization had not received any complaints about having a couple of the books.
“We had one person come in to see if we had the books,’’ Goldyn said. “But they were just curious.’’
Robin Pundzak, director of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley in Sharon said a discussion was underway on how to handle the situation. The Stey-Nevant Public Library in Farrell is a branch of the Sharon-based library. She didn’t immediately know if either library had any of the six books.
Talks are being held among the 25-library systems in the northwestern Pennsylvania district, she said.
“Right this moment we’re still talking about it,’’ Pundzak said of the district. “We haven’t come to a decision on how to pursue this at this point.’’
The libraries want to be on the same page in any decision, and she noted a consultant for the district is included in the talks.
“We want to have a consensus,’’ Pundzak said. “We’re looking to the district for guidance.’’
The controversy erupted in congress on Tuesday when U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, unloaded on his Republican colleagues on the House floor over their continued obsession with culture war and pleaded with them to “stop talking about Dr. Seuss” and start working with Democrats on passing legislation.
This decision on the six Dr. Seuss books has galvanized conservatives with some calling it liberal “cancel culture.”
Libraries nationwide are grappling with the issue. The Chicago Public Library said it will temporarily remove the six Dr. Seuss books from its shelves to review their future.
Jeanne Ball, director of Greenville Area Public Library, said this subject is well known among librarians.
“Dr. Seuss has a been problematic for a while,’’ Ball said. “It’s not new to the library world.’’
She believed the Greenville library had at least one of the six books. Patrons can fill out forms in the library requesting a book be added or be removed. So far nobody requested the removal of a Dr. Seuss book, she said.
There are legitimate concerns on certain publications. Cosmopolitan magazine, which can have saucy articles on sex, is kept in the adult section, Ball said.
But there are limits. Pulling any publication just because sex is mentioned or involved isn’t going to happen, she said.
“If we had no sex in library books, we would have very few books,’’ Ball said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.