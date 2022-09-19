The City Rescue Mission in New Castle was recognized recently by Liberty Mutual.
Local Liberty Mutual employees surprised the City Rescue Mission with a monetary gift to support its mission which is “to model Jesus Christ through excellent, relevant and personal services which lead to changed lives for the needy in the area.” Liberty Mutual thanked the employees of City Rescue Mission for all they do for the community.
Liberty Mutual is celebrating its 110th anniversary (1912-2022) by awarding monetary gifts to 110 nonprofits, which are chosen based on connections with Liberty Mutual offices and employees. The donation presentation allows Liberty Mutual to thank its community partners. The selection of the 110 nonprofits was based on Liberty Mutual employee donations, which proves how important this organization is to the community.
In a statement to its community partners, Liberty Mutual wrote, “Liberty is proud of the many communities they serve across the country and around the world. As a company and as individual members of these communities, Liberty is grateful for the ways the nonprofits protect and improve all of our lives.
Liberty is honored to celebrate 110 years of helping people confidently pursue tomorrow alongside their nonprofit partners, who make things better in our communities each day.”
