The New Castle Public Library offers the Libby app free for our patrons.
Libby is the home of magazines, audiobooks, and eBooks for all ages. The app is easy to use. You will need your library account number and will need to follow the prompts to get started. If you have any questions, call the library at (724) 658-6659 or email circ@ncdlc.org.
