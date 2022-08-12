Touch a Truck 2022 is in gear and ready to roll on Aug. 27 at Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church.
The free event, held rain or shine, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the church at the intersection of Routes 19 and 208 in Leesburg.
Touch a Truck 2021 entertained more than 800 people who climbed on and examined over 50 things that go. People of all ages, but particularly kids, can get up close or onto the firetrucks, farm equipment, a Piedmont crane, police cruisers and Shriner scooters.
Once again, the Volant Lions Club and the church will hand out free items including sunglasses, construction hats and firefighter hats to the children. Clowns will entertain, and Mark Hughes and Ron Fodor will provide the music. A new addition to check out this year is the photo op area.
For more information, visit www.leesburgtouchatruck.com.
