A presentation on the history of Cascade Park will happen next month.
Pleasant Hill Historians will give the talk at 6:30 p.m. March 12 at Third Independent Presbyterian Church at 1315 E. Washington St. and will cover the park’s long and storied history as well as the recent efforts to declare it eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Cascade Park, which officially opened in 1897 but operated under other names for years before, has long been a source of fond memories for the New Castle community. Originating as a scenic picnic area for families searching for a retreat from the burdens of urban life, the park was gradually transformed into a bustling amusement park, complete with roller coasters and a carousel.
Surviving through the Great Depression and two world wars, the property began to decline in the 1960s and today has returned to a picturesque recreation area.
Despite the decline of Cascade Park as an amusement park, the area still holds many landmarks of that period in its history, such as the dance pavilion, the carousel building, and the WPA-era stone entrance gate and cookhouse. These structures, combined with the park’s social and cultural importance to the city of New Castle, make the property an excellent candidate for National Register eligibility. The re-evaluation process for this eligibility determination was completed by Pleasant Hill Historians in January, and if approved, will allow access to state grants for the park’s upkeep and restoration.
All COVID-19 regulations will be followed throughout the lecture, including mask wearing and social distancing. Due to the size of the structure, social distancing is quite easy. For more information, please email info@phhist.com.
