After a spring semester disrupted by COVID-19, the Institute for Learning in Retirement at Slippery Rock University is open and ready for business.
The ILR is again offering classes for life-long learners who are interested in expanding their knowledge on a variety of subjects but with a major change. For the first time since its founding 21 years ago, the ILR is going online. The fall semester will be a “virtual” one.
As always, professionals, hobbyists, and others with expert knowledge will teach the ILR “classes.” They do not require books or tests, and now will not meet in a classroom. Participants can view the classes via Zoom technology on desktops, tablets, laptops, or smart phones. Members will be able to learn Zoom and have a chance to practice using it.
The ILR is a non-profit organization of members. A single membership for the 2020 fall semester — September through November — costs $70. A dual, two-member household can join for $100. The number of classes for members is unlimited. Those who want to enroll as “guests” may pay $25 for a maximum of three classes.
Among the class offerings this fall are passage of the 19th amendment; travel in the Canadian Rocky Mountains; marching from Normandy to Germany; John Wilkes Booth; and storm chasing.
Some classes have a local twist — such as the history of Grove City College or the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Other classes offer tips in daily living: the truth about cholesterol; income in retirement; composting; understanding and preparing for medical imaging; and recognizing signs of child abuse and sex trafficking.
On Monday, the catalog of classes will be available on the ILR website at www.ILRetirement.org. Instructions on registration and practice classes will be explained in full.
Registration for new and returning members will begin Aug. 10 and guest registration begins Aug. 24.
For more information, email info@ilretirement.org.
