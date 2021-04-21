The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County will host a virtual program, “Solving the Climate Crisis” at 6:30 p.m. April 27.
The program consists of four parts:
•What we already know about the crisis
•What is happening that will help with the problem
•What is Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s solution
•What is the En-ROADS climate model.
A question-and-answer session will follow the program.
To register for the program, contact Linda Morrison at morlibrary@aol.com or (724) 658-5422.
Bruce Cooper, program coordinator, is the group leader of the Slippery Rock chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby and has been a member since 2016. He became involved primarily because he has four grandchildren and worries about the kind of world we will leave them.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.