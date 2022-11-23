The Lawrence County Historical Society has added a new online feature to its website that enables the public to search its collection of Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas’ Declaration of Intention (DOI) documents.
The Declaration of Intention was the first of a two-step process an immigrant took toward becoming a naturalized citizen. The DOI contains vital information including the immigrant’s age, birth date, birth city/country, occupation and date/location of arrival in the U.S. The LCHS collection covers the period between October 22, 1906, and July 13, 1972. It is important to not that immigrants may have waited a number of years after immigrating before filing a Declaration of Intention.
To begin an online search, access LCHS’ website, www.lawrencechs.org, select “Virtual Museum” under the “Research” dropdown tab, and follow the “How to Use the Search Index” instructions.
For additional assistance, interested persons can stop by the Lawrence County Historical Society Annex, 408 N Jefferson St., New Castle, or call the LCHS at (724) 658-4022 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
