Students in the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center's veterinary assistant program are offering their dog grooming skills of bathing and toenail trims to benefit the K9 units of Lawrence County.
The fourth annual "Stick up for Paws" event will run May 4-31. The cost is $5. The services will be completed by students in the veterinary assistant program at the career center, 750 Phelps Way.
To schedule an appointment, call (724) 658-3583, ext. 8151. Leave a message, including name and phone number. All dogs must have current rabies certificates.
