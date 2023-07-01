They brought home the bronze – twice.
Lawrence County Career and Technical Center students competing in the 59th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference came away from the event with bronze medals for the opening and closing team and junior Mara Hull, who competed in job skill demonstration open.
The 12 LCCTC students participating in the event, which took place June 19-23 in Atlanta, included: Justin Cameron (Ellwood City/electrical occupations), junior Joy Hudspath (Ellwood City/health assistant), senior Walter McKnight (Laurel/electrical occupations), Hull (Wilmington/veterinary assistant), senior Elia Rae McKnight (Laurel/electrical occupations), senior Katherine Tillia (Ellwood City/commercial art), junior Madison Werner (Neshannock/health assistant), junior Gabrielle Treece (Union/veterinary assistant), sophomore Hope Franklin (New Castle/restaurant trades), sophomore Aaliyah Kinney (Ellwood City/electrical occupations), senior Ashley Cwynar (New Castle/computer and office technology) and sophomore Riley Barge (Ellwood City/veterinary assistant).
Making up the opening and closing ceremonies team were Tillia, Robertson, Elia Rae McKnight, Kinney, Werner, Franklin, Barge and Treece. Other competitors included: Cameron, electrical construction wiring; Hudspath, health occupations professional portfolio; Walter McKnight, industrial motor control; and Cwynar, technical computer applications.
School director Leonard Rich and principal Dianna Caiazza along with advisors/chaperones Vincent Pavia and Lyn McVicker and Lawrence County treasurer Richard Rapone, a LCCTC alum, stated they were proud of all the SkillsUSA students in the school for all of their hard work and dedication.
SkillsUSA is a national career and technical student organization helping students prepare for trade, technical and skilled service occupations through education programs, events and competitions. The organization’s goal is to teach personal, workplace and technical skills to help students prepare for careers, and to help with the ongoing shortage of labor for these skilled trade positions.
Hudspath said she learned the meaning of professionalism in the SkillsUSA program, whether it’s how to dress and speak professionally or how to make a good first impression.
Cameron said the same thing.
“Professionalism isn’t just one thing; it’s a combination of qualities,” he said. “Professionalism is being responsible, making ethical choices, completing tasks in a time-sensitive manner, and possessing problem-solving skills.”
Werner noted that being a part of the opening and closing team taught her the importance of communication, as well as helping her teammates and providing clear feedback.
“Providing clear feedback leaves little room for conflict or misunderstanding,” Werner said. “Effective communication helps to accomplish a positive result.”
Walter McKnight said he learned the importance of health and safety guidelines while Franklin noted the value of responsibility, as she had to learn to practice on her own time to be a better competitor.
Cwynar said she uses computer and technical literacy every day, both in and out of school, and feels this type of literacy is a great skill to have to help others as well.
Hull said SkillUSA has allowed her to step out of her comfort zone and to learn how to lead by example.
Treece said SkillsUSA allowed her to master self-motivation.
“I have come to understand that it’s up to me to take that extra step and put in the extra effort to perform well and succeed, and it pays off every single day, both in competition and in how I develop my career skills,” Treece said. “Because of SkillsUSA, I am more confident, motivated and focused.”
Tillia said competing was not only a fun experience for her, but helped her nurture abilities she had struggled with before, such as communication.
Barge added that communication was a key part of the competition, and she is now able to better interact with others, which helps with her studies and personal life.
Kinney said SkillsUSA taught her planning, organization and management skills as well as how to create a “plan of approach.”
Elia Rae McKnight said being a part of the opening and closing team made her value the importance of teamwork, noting the team went from individual classmates at the beginning of the year to a family that supports one another at the end of the year.
“In the end,” she said. “We achieve so much more together than ever possible alone – all while having the time of our lives.”
