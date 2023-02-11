The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center has listed names of students on honor rolls for the second grading period of the 2022-2023 school year.
HIGH HONOR
Grade 10: Nadine Aquino, Lynnden Cummins, Charae Franklin, Mackenzie Mohr, Haylie Savo and Savanah Watkins.
Grade 11: Lorena Boice, Alexis Clingensmith, Kyle Conti, Joy Hudspath, Mara Hull, Aaliyah Kinney, Jacoby Montgomery, Jonah Poupore, Mkayla Salopek, Jolenna Street, Gabrielle Treece and Madison Werner.
Grade 12: Marissa Austin, Alicia Bame, Lexus Block, Rachel Carbone, Rebecca Carbone, Ashley Cwynar, Isaac Dierfield, Kaylee Ferchaw, Destiny Fishel, Tommilynn Genareo, Clarysa Grimes, William Haeberle, Asia Irving, Angel Keller, Kayla Kelley, Patricia Kelly, Walter McKnight, Michael Monico, Cody Mora, Raeann Sellers and Cloee Shirley.
Honor roll
Grade 10: Catalina Binder, Mackenzie Bollinger, Braden Boots, Brook-Lynn Brown, Zacary Christy, Gage Cornelius, Billie Custer, Owen Davis, Abram Deep, Naria Durbin-Feeley, Tommiann Fuge, Shane Grannis, Grace Hassan, Jeffrey Leddon, Mikayla McKinnis, Molly Menosky, Jhenavesza Miller, Gabriella Schiek, Cale Schliffka, Tresherlyn Signer, Coulter Street, Kelsay Sweet, Drake Van Horn and Madison Wyant.
Grade 11: Jaiden Austin, Stacey-Lynn Bailey, Karizma Brown, Owen Buckner, Justin Cameron, Aiden Carter, Avonna Corbin, Connor Daniels, Hannah Davis, Kirk Derrow, Autumn Drespling, Landon Folweiler, Shelby Fowler, David Gardner, Abigail Greenwood, Thomas Herzik, Mackenzy Horvath, Jadalyn Houk, Maccie Jones, Kelsey Kale, Isabella Kelley, Lesley Magill, Daniel Mayer-Tedrow, Leanna Miller, Andrew Mort, Blake Mravintz, Bryce Rhodes, Destiny Robertson, Aniya Rose, Jacob Schell, Samantha Shultz, Dayshawn Steele and Taytum Trimble.
Grade 12: Darrius Coe, Cassidy Crepp, Nathan Duffee, Angel Fagan, Samantha Fulmer, Olivia Gaus, Stephanie Hill, Alexander Hurd, Cody Hurd, Joel Johnson, Christopher Leist, Elia McKnight, Amber Nero, Bradley Ours, Tristan Queener, Zackary Rush, Steven Snyder and Ian Stoneking.
