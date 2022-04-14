The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center has listed students on honor rolls for the third grading period of the 2021-2022 school year.
High honor
Grade 10: Stacey-Lynn Bailey, Lorena Boice, Andrew Mort, Aniya Rose, Jolenna Street and Madison Werner.
Grade 11: Marissa Austin, Alicia Bame, Lexus Block, Rachel Carbone, Ashley Cwynar, Isaac Dierfield, Kaylee Ferchaw, Samantha Fulmer, Brianna Galbreath, Olivia Gaus, Tommilynn Genareo, Clarysa Grimes, Angel Keller, Patricia Kelly and Elia McKnight.
Grade 12: Tyler Allison, Shawn Barr, Hunter Biddle, Amber Birckbichler, Kaitlyn Bober, Christopher Casuccio, Halie Diffenbacher, Donovan Ellis, Mitchell Frabotta, Paul Gess, Keiara Gibbons, Jennifer Graham, James Graham, Hayleigh Graham, Joseph Leonard, Joshua Maggie, Jocelyn Masajada, Tyler McCullar, Matthew Mohrman, Skye Moore, Alexis Pulliam, Maylene Ritter, Lanna Schultz, Antonio Short, Dominic Smith, Cadan Stuble and Jasmine Wrobleski.
Honor
Grade 10: Zachary Both, Alexis Clingensmith, Amber Collette, Kyle Conti, Courtney Craig, Connor Daniels, Kirk Derrow, Autumn Drespling, Landon Folweiler, Abigail Greenwood, Daniel Griggle, Thomas Herzik, Rory Hudson, Joy Hudspath, Kelsey Kale, Aaliyah Kinney, Brayden Leheny, Aaliyah Mathis, Blake Mravintz, Jonah Poupore, Dylan Rossman, Alex Rountree, Mkayla Salopek, Tejionna Summers, Gabrielle Treece and Taytum Trimble.
Grade 11: Lacey Ables, Je’Niyah Brockington-Lane, Rebecca Carbone, Darrius Coe, Cassidy Crepp, Destiny Fishel, McKenzie Grossman, Caden Hall, Joseph Hasson, David Heaberlin, Asia Irving, Joel Johnson, Tryston Keith, Kayla Kelley, Makaela Koziol, Katarina Lang, Walter McKnight, Macinley Metz, Cody Mora, Amber Nero, Matthew Powers, Raeann Sellers, Cloee Shirley, Ian Stoneking, Katherine Tillia and Madison Waller.
Grade 12: Isaac Baker, Aislynn Collette, Alexis Davis, Natasha Fields, Natalie Foster, Camden Franzen, Lita Frishkorn, Dante Gidaro, Madison Guntrum, Mackenzie Helle, Jacob Ierace, Matison Jones, Lyzjohanne Manana, Cabraya Matthews, Gia Moore, DeVaughn Napier, Zachary Polojac, Alberto Rodriguez-Fernandez, Reece Schanno, Daniella Wetzel, Dillon Wheaton and Eli Yarborough.
