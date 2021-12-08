The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center has listed the names of students on honor rolls for the first grading period of the 2021-2022 school year.
Grade 10
High honor: Stacy-Lynn Bailey, Alexis Clingensmith, Landon Folweiler, Joy Hudspath, Kelsey Kale, Aaliyah Kinney, Leanna Miller, Anthony Procopio, Aniya Rose, Mkayla Salopek, Jolenna Street and Tejionna Summers.
Honor roll: Tyrone Bailey, Lorena Boice, Zachary Both, Karizma Brown, Justin Cameron, Aiden Carter, Kyle Conti, Avonna Corbin, Courtney Craig, Kirk Derrow, Abigail Greenwood, Daniel Griggle, Thomas Herzik, Rory Hudson, Daniel Mayer-Tedrow, Ryan McWilliams, Samara Merlini, Jacoby Montgomery, Andrew Mort, Logan Parks, Bryce Rhodes, Leigha Rhodes, Alex Rountree, Samantha Shultz, James Toto, Gabrielle Treece and Taytum Trimble.
Grade 11
High honor: Alicia Bame, Lexus Block, Rachel Carbone, Rebecca Carbone, Halee Coburn, Ashley Cwynar, Kaylee Ferchaw, Destiny Fishel, Olivia Gaus, Tommilynn Genareo, McKenzie Grossman, Caden Hall, Angel Keller, Katarina Lang, Lane Madras and Elia McKnight.
Honor roll: Marissa Austin, Selena Baker, Darrius Coe, Shawn Cox, Cassidy Crepp, Isaac Dierfield, Caleb Frazier, Samantha Fulmer, Brianna Galbreath, Clarysa Grimes, William Haeberle, Aiden Hehman, Stephanie Hill, Madison Hougelman, Alexander Hurd, Donelle Jones, Cassidy Kale, Aleah Keller, Patricia Kelly, Makaela Koziol, Fawlen Lykins, Collin Matters, Sheala McCarthy, Elijah McVay, Macinley Metz, Michael Monico, Cody Mora, Amber Nero, Matthew Powers, Tristan Queener, Cloee Shirley, Keyaria Snider, Steven Snyder, Ian Stoneking, Maria Todd and Cody Toy.
Grade 12
High honor: Tyler Allison, Donovan Anthony, Shawn Barr, Kaitlyn Bober, Halie Diffenbacher, Natalie Foster, Parker Frelin, Lita Frishkorn, Paul Gess, Keiara Gibbons, Jennifer Graham, Hayleigh Graham, Marisa Kashmer, Joseph Leonard, Jocelyn Masajada, Skye Moore, Zachary Polojac, Alexis Pulliam, Alberto Rodriguez Fernandez, Lanna Schultz, Antonio Short, Dominic Smith, Cadan Stuble, Ayeesha Waters, Jasmine Wrobleski and Eli Yarborough.
Honor roll: Savanna Allen, Amber Birckbichler, Christopher Casuccio, DarTagnan Chisholm, Alex Crawford, Donovan Ellis, Natasha Fields, Dante Gidaro, Mackenzie Helle, Matison Jones, Jon Kulinski, Kya Locke, Lyzjohanne Manana, Alexander Marcus, Gia Moore, Maylene Ritter, Dianna Troutman and Dillon Wheaton.
