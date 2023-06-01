The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s Class of 2023 will graduate at 7 p.m. June 1 at Taggart Stadium.
In the event of rain, the commencement ceremony will be moved to New Castle High School.
This year’s valedictorian is Ashley Cwynar and Elia McKnight is salutatorian.
Members of the LCCTC Class of 2023 are Lacey Ables, Karsten Alwardt, Marissa Austin, Lexus Block, Terralyn Bowser, Gianna Burcham, Rachel Carbone, Rebecca Carbone, Victoria Carpenter, Victoria Chapman, Darrius Coe, Angelica Courson, Cassidy Crepp, Marquise Cureton, Ashley Cwynar, William Dando, Mathew Delaney, Isaac Dierfield, Nathan Duffee, Zachary Edinger, Hunter Evans, Angel Fagan, Johnalynn Fagan, Kaylee Ferchaw, Destiny Fishel, Chloey Frey,
Samantha Fulmer, Brianna Galbreath, Olivia Gaus, Tommilynn Genareo, Marcel Gibbs, Cheyanne Glidden, Jamie Goebel, Andrianna Grim, Clarysa Grimes, Caden Hall, John Hardy, David Heaberlin, Aiden Hehman, Emily Heyl, Stephanie Hill, Bryan Hobel III, Madison Hougelman, Nicholas Hudak, Cody Hurd, Logan Hutton, Asia Irving, David James, Joel Johnson, Cassidy Kale, Tryston Keith, Angel Keller, Kayla Kelley, Patricia Kelly, Katarina Lang, Christopher Leist,
Fawlen Lykins, Lane Madras, Marley Martello, Collin Matters, Sheala McCarthy, Kaden McKinney, Elia McKnight, Walter McKnight, Kylah McQuiston, Elijah McVay, Macinley Metz, Alaric Moffatt, Michael Monico, Cody Mora, Timothy Mulroy, Joseph Neely III, Amber Nero, Anthony Nunez, Bradley Ours, Logan Parks, Courtney Patmore, Austin Paukner, MoVaughn Perkins, Shyann Perrine, Tristan Queener, Brianna Riley, McKenzie Rooney, Zackary Rush,
Raeann Sellers, Cloee Shirley, Keyaria Snider, Steven Snyder, Ian Stoneking, Isaiah Stunkard, Hannah Suter, Katherine Tillia, Maria Todd, Wyatt Turpin, Madison Waller, Daijhre Washington, Ja’Nyiah White, Caden Wingo, Jaquese Wood, Jakob Woodruff and Brady Zook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.