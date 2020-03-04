Michelle Scott of Lawrence County Community Action Partnership has been awarded the National Child Nutrition Conference Scholarship from National CACFP Sponsors Association.
Scott’s scholarship is one of 16 awarded that allow recipients to attend the National Child Nutrition Conference to be held in Atlanta on April 14-16. Through the scholarship program, the National Child Nutrition Conference recognizes the Child and Adult Care Food Program professionals who have dedicated their career to ensuring that the nation’s most vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food.
Showing a strong dedication to continual improvement through professional development, Scott will join more than 1,800 members of the child nutrition community for an incredible few days of training, networking, and learning opportunities.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.