LCCAP honors Lark specialists, clients

Lawrence County Community Action Partnership Early Learning Programs have recognized the volunteer efforts of three Lark Enterprises employment specialists and 27 Lark clients.
The honorees were saluted for supporting LCCAP programming by engaging in comprehensive, employment-related services at the Ben Franklin Early Learning Center.
The clients and employment specialists engage in skill development opportunities at the Early Learning Center, providing program support and in-kind volunteer hours.
“The folks that do job development and skill building work at LCCAP love the work they do for you and we are all so very appreciative of the recognition and luncheon,” said Lark Senior Director of Support Services Wendy McCutcheon.
“To make it even more special, you provided each of us a beautiful drawing from the students. It was a great celebration of how our community has come together.”
Lark Enterprises Inc. is a nonprofit vocational rehabilitation organization and day services provider, providing job training and social engagement opportunities for people with significant disabilities and other barriers to employment and community engagement.
Lark provides its clients with cognitive, developmental, social, behavioral and mental health challenges a place to demonstrate their abilities, learn new skills, venture into the community and develop connections that may result in integrated competitive employment and/or social engagement within their community.
