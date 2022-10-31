The annual Layups for Lucy event is back for a ninth year on Saturday.
The event, set for 6 p.m. at Neshannock High School, has been held annually since 2014 in order to raise money for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in honor of Lucy Beal, who died at just 11 months old to congenital heart disease.
Event founder and executive director Grace Beal said more than $185,000 has been raised for the hospital so far at the event named after her sister, with the event committee looking forward to breaking the $200,000 mark this year.
“It is impossible to name and thank everyone, but this has become such a great community event and huge fundraiser that would not happen without each person who is involved,” Beal said. “The entire Neshannock community should be proud of the way they have supported Children’s since 2014.”
Beal said after hosting a drive-in movie in 2020, and a scaled back event in 2021 due to the pandemic, the committee is looking forward to hosting a full traditional event this year.
“Now, with more people vaccinated, we really feel like we are in a fun and safer place,” Beal said.
The event will feature an elementary basketball clinic, a student vs. faculty game, an alumni game and a knockout competition with the grand prize for the knockout competition a chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.
Nina’s Italian Ice, Clark’s Studio and Amanda Scheller’s face painting will be there, as well as the Neshannock cheerleaders, different raffle baskets and a Chick-fil-A truck from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event has been held in memory of Beal’s youngest sister, Lucy Beal, who passed away at just 11 months old due to congenital heart disease.
Beal said the event is meant to give back to Children’s Hospital, who took great care of not just Lucy, but the entire family.
Beal, in the past, ran the event with her younger sister Eliza Beal, who served as committee leader last year.
“Coaches John Corey and Luann Grybowski have encouraged us since I sprung the idea on them when they were my junior high basketball coaches, and assistant coach Jon Kosior generously makes sure we have a fun drills and skills session for the elementary kids each year,” Beal said.
Now with both sisters in college, Neshannock seniors Alayna DeCarbo and Alexandra Kwiat are leading the committee this year.
“They have done a great job engaging both students and teachers,” Beal said.
Both students were in charge of the committee’s Aug. 11 meeting and cornhole tournament, which had more than 100 students and alumni with 40 teams.
Beal said she wishes to thank everyone who has ever volunteered and donated to the event, and all past and current event sponsors, including presenting sponsors Noga Ambulance Service, Doran Construction and the Bruner family.
The event is free to attend for Neshannock students and $2 for all others.
Residents can also donate online to Children’s by visiting https:/bit.ly/layupsforlucy
