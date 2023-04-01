Prospective students can learn about new virtual opportunities that increase by nearly 70 percent the number of career, transfer and certificate programs available at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing and about its affordability during an open house April 5.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing will waive its $25 application fee for prospective students who apply for admission at the open house, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2849 W. State St.
Prospective students can RSVP at BC3.edu/open-house.
Open house guests can also learn about support services and student activities, tour the facility and review financial aid opportunities and tuition.
Students this fall at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing can select from 32 associate degree, certificate or workplace certificate options.
New options include four associate degree and nine certificate or workplace certificate virtual programs whose courses will be instructed by BC3 faculty and accessible at any time.
A representative of BC3’s virtual programs will be available at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing’s open house to answer questions.
Prospective students can indicate on their free application for admission their intention to pursue a virtual program that can be completed entirely online.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing will add virtual alternatives to its associate degree programs in accounting, business administration, business management and psychology.
Business administration and psychology join as associate degree transfer programs at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing criminology, early childhood education (Pre K-4), general studies, history, physical education-sport management option, secondary education-English option, secondary education-social studies option and social work.
Approximately 60 percent of BC3 students this spring are enrolled in transfer programs, according to Sharla Anke, BC3’s assistant dean of institutional research and planning.
Accounting and business management join as associate degree career programs at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing emergency services-police services option, health care science, human resource management, office administration-executive, office administration-medical and technical trades-cosmetology management option.
Credits required to graduate from a BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing associate degree program regardless of instructional format range from 60 to 66.
Nine virtual certificate or workplace certificate programs will be available to students and include accounting skills, basic manufacturing, business skills, human resource management specialist and management of applied technology.
Certificate programs include more general education, elective or career-preparatory courses than do workplace certificates. The new virtual certificates require 30 to 33 credits to graduate and workplace certificates, 16 to 21.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing also offers a 32-credit certificate in medical coding and billing specialist.
Students in BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing’s associate degree career programs, and in certificate and workplace certificate programs, can develop the skills needed to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation.
Students can also apply BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing credits toward a bachelor’s degree at public, private and online four-year colleges and universities.
BC3’s fall semester begins Aug. 21 with a 15-week Session 1 and a five-week mostly online Fast Track 1.
The college’s 10-week Session 2 begins Sept. 18. Fast Track 2 starts Sept. 25 and Fast Track 3, Oct. 30.
