Seven Butler County Community College students from Lawrence County are among 79 new members of BC3’s chapter of an international academic honor society.
New members of Rho Phi, the college’s 54-year-old chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, are Jack Brown, Ellwood City, computer science; Scarlett Hazen, Ellwood City, secondary education-social studies option; Emmalee Hindman, Ellwood City, criminology; Brian Hammond, New Castle, accounting; Stephanie Gentile, New Castle, early childhood education (Pre K-4); Kayla Sprumont, New Castle, graphic design; and Sydney Kolas, New Castle, business management.
Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours toward an associate degree or six credit hours toward a one-year certificate and who have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 are eligible for membership in Rho Phi.
Membership in Rho Phi is “absolutely a resume-builder," said Amanda Fleming, Rho Phi’s primary adviser and BC3’s college business services specialist. "Students who have (membership in Rho Phi) on their resume versus someone who does not may give them an edge in a job interview. It makes them stand out.”
Seventy-seven members of Rho Phi were among 503 graduates in BC3’s Class of 2022.
Phi Theta Kappa in March recognized Rho Phi as an ultimate five-star chapter for the sixth consecutive year. Rho Phi was also recognized in March for membership acceptance rates.
To reach five-star status, a Phi Theta Kappa chapter must, among other requirements, develop an honors in action project that combines academic research, problem-solving and action-oriented services to address real-world challenges in communities.
Chapters that increase membership acceptance rates by at least 15 percent are honored with a Phi Theta Kappa Reach Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.