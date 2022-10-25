TRICK OR TREAT
City of New Castle — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Boroughs
Bessemer — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Ellport — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Ellwood City — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Enon Valley — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
New Beaver — Halloween party 6 to 8 p.m. for borough children only at the New Beaver Fire Hall at 898 Wampum-New Galilee Road.
New Wilmington — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, preceding the Halloween parade.
SNPJ — (See North Beaver Township)
South New Castle — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Volant — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Wampum — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Townships
Hickory — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Little Beaver — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Mahoning − 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Halloween party at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the township fire hall at 570 Jackson St., Edinburg.
Neshannock — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
North Beaver — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Perry — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Plain Grove — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Pulaski — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Scott — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Shenango — 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Slippery Rock – 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Taylor — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Union — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Washington — No set hours.
Wayne — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Wilmington Township — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29.
