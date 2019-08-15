BY SAM LUPTAK JR.
A new tradition got its start Tuesday evening at the Lawrence County Fair.
The Beaver Toastmasters sponsored the first speech contest in the dog pavilion of the fairgrounds.
Eleven participants in three age categories competed, and a crowd of more than 60 people showed up to watch.
According to Catena Hunter, director of the event, and vice president of public relations for the Beaver Toastmasters, the organization is just one of nearly 16,000 Toastmaster clubs worldwide.
Toastmasters is an international program built around improving public speaking and leadership. There are more than 345,000 members in 142 countries. The Beaver Toastmasters has about 25 members.
“We have everyone from teachers, entertainers, stay-at-home parents, public speakers, and just people interested in improving their ability to speak publicly. Membership runs the gamut of all age ranges and demographics,” Hunter said.
Just outside the pavilion, bands marched the midways, rides roared in their twists and turns, barkers called out their pitches over loudspeakers, motorcycles roared in the grandstand and people noisily went about their enjoyment of the fair, but none of that broke the concentration of the speakers.
The fair’s competition was split into three age groups. Ages 12 and under delivered speeches of three to five minutes. Ages13 to 17 had four to six minutes to fill, and adults 18 and over presented five- to seven-minute speeches. All speeches were judged by members of the Beaver Toastmasters.
The youngest age group had three entrants, Jerimiah JJ Weber’s speech was called “What I Like about 4H and the Fair.” Jenna Whiting was the youngest speaker, delivering her speech called, “If I Were an Avenger.” The winner of the category was 11-year-old Alessandra Matteo, with her environmental challenge “Eliminating Plastic Straws.”
Matteo is a sixth-grade homeschooler from New Bedford. She says she is passionate about the need to eliminate plastic straws because of damage they do to the environment and sea life.
The 13- to 18-year-old junior category also boasted three entrants. Emily Withers talked about “Why Come to the Lawrence County Fair,” and Kaylie Knapp took listerners inside her brothers Asperger’s syndrome with her speech called “Finding a Solution” The winning speech was delivered by Olivia Kaltenbach. It was called “Just Once.”
Kaltenbach, who is a junior at Laurel, said she was inspired to give her speech, “because so many people underestimate me. I wanted to show how just one thing just once could lead to a chain of events.”
The adult category had five entrants with diverse topics.
Verity Green explained, “How I Developed my Public Speaking Skills.”
Majah Majarajen told of her adventures arriving in the U.S. as an immigrant from India, with her speech, “The Art of Communication.
Sara Long presented “Transitioning the Family Farm to the Next Generation.”
Michonda Weber also shared her speech, ‘Why You Should Come to Saturday’s Livestock Auction.”
The winner of the adult category was Matt Scoletti with nspirational speech “Love Wins!” Scoletti recounted his running the Pittsburgh Marathon while wearing an 11-pound weight vest in honor of the 11 victims killed in the Tree of Life shooting. Scoletti has used his own troubled past, which he said includes a decade of alcoholism, as motivation to get into shape, and become an inspirational speaker.
