Lawrence County Fair beckons apple pie bakers

Steve Johnston, an owner of the Apple Castle, remembers one of his favorite summer memories as heading out to the Lawrence County Fair with his parents to help judge the annual Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest.
“I’d start out shy, surely clinging to the pantleg of Dad or Mom. By the third or fourth pie tasting, I was in the thick of it, calling out my favorite aspects of each apple pie,” he said. “I’m now so excited to bring my girls to the fair to experience the same thrill.”
The Apple Castle is the sponsor of this year’s apple pie contest. The winner receives a $25 gift certificate to Apple Castle as well as the honor of having baked the best pie in the county. The winner also will be eligible to enter his or her pie in the state apple pie-baking competition in January at the Pennsylania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
The rules for the Lawrence County Fair’s contest are as follows:
•The contest is open to any individual amateur baker who is a Pennsylvania resident. One entry is allowed per person.
•Entrants cannot have won first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest at any other fair in the current year.
•Pie must include at least 60 percent apples in the filling. It does not need to be a “traditional” two-crusted pie and it can have a variety of fillings. All ingredients and decorations must be edible.
•The entire pie must be submitted for judging, in a food-safe disposable pie pan. (All pans, plates, and dishes are considered to be disposable and will not be returned.)
•The recipe for the pie and pie crust must be submitted with each entry. It should be submitted on an 8 ½ x 11-inch sheet of paper. The recipe must list all ingredients, quantities and preparation instructions. Entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back side of all the pages.
•Refrigeration is not available at the Lawrence County Fair.
•Judging will be based on the following criteria: flavor 30 points; filling: consistency, doneness, moistness and flavor, 25 points; crust: color, flavor, texture and doneness, 20 points; overall appearance, 15 points; and creativity, 10 points.
Entries must be taken to the fairgrounds between 8 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14. You could end up being the Blue Ribbon at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. For more information on the local contest at the upcoming Lawrence County Fair, visit the fair’s website at www.lawrencecountyfair.com or contact the fair office at (724) 657-7745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.