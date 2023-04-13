There’s a two-mile portion of Route 65 with a lot less litter since Lawrence County Action completed its first Adopt-a-Highway clean-up last Saturday.
Lawrence County Action is a charter member of the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women and advocates for Democratic principles and candidates in Lawrence County, statewide and nationally.
Juliann Mangino, president of Lawrence County Action, said, “We are always looking for ways to give back to the community and encourage involvement. LCA members believe in action, in doing things that can make a difference, no matter how big or small.”
The group’s community outreach committee applied for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway program several months ago. LCA was given the assignment of a portion of Route 65 between New Castle and Ellwood City. Twenty bags of trash were collected.
The plans are for the group to get together twice a year for scheduled clean-ups in the spring and in the fall.
“This road is a tribute to the 65th Infantry Division. Cleaning it up is a way of honoring their labor and sacrifice. It is also a way of caring for our local landscape and giving thanks for the beauty of the Earth itself,” said Jim Hines, LCA member and a Wilmington Borough resident.
To learn more about Lawrence County Action, email lawrencecountyaction.lca@gmail.com and visit the page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lawrencecountyaction.
