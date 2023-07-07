The Butler County Young Professionals Group and Forward Lawrence Young Professionals are uniting for a collaboration networking mixer at Ben Franklin’s Taproom.
The event with the two groups will meet July 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant at 4270 US Route 422. The groups are partners of their respective county chambers of commerce.
This event is free to attend. Appetizers will be provided, and there will be a cash bar. Attendees can register by emailing communication specialist Lyndsey Overby at overby@lawrencecounty.com or registering online at www.forwardlawrence.com. Do not forget to bring your business cards.
Since its establishment in 2008, the Butler County Young Professionals (BCYP) have been at the forefront of fostering meaningful connections and professional growth within the vibrant business community of Butler County.
“FLY,” which stands for Forward Lawrence Young Professionals, emerged as a vibrant and dynamic group following the rebranding of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Now operating under the umbrella of Forward Lawrence, FLY has successfully tapped into the growing demand for a networking community tailored to young business professionals’ needs, particularly in the post-pandemic era.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.