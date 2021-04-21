The Laurel Adult Travel Club will meet at 7 p.m. May 3 in the activity center of Harmony Baptist Church.
For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628.
Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..
Updated: April 21, 2021 @ 8:53 pm
Assistant editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the April 15 newspaper
Marjory Owens, 93, of New Wilmington passed away on April 21, 2021, at Avalon Place. Private services will be held at the R. Cunningham Funeral Home at the convenience of the family.
