A Laurel High School senior will look to bring home the title of Pennsylvania State Distinguished Young Woman this weekend.
Natalie Alfera had her ticket to the scholarship program punched in July when she was named 2022 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The state competition also will take place at The Cathedral, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Joining her on The Cathedral stage will be representatives from Erie, Allegheny, Beaver, Mercer, Northampton, York and Philadelphia counties.
Representing Mercer County is Ally Grande of Sharon.
Natalie’s talent presentation will be “The first Movement of the Piano Concerto in A minor” by Edvard Grieg. She won the Talent Award in Lawrence County’s program, along with Self-Expression.
She is the daughter of Jason and Anna Alfera, and plans to attend West Virginia University to study higher education and/or orchestral musician.
Maxine Malvar, 2017 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Woman, will be the mistress of ceremonies for Saturday’s program. Tickets will be available at the door.
Distinguished Young Women of Pennsylvania is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women.
College scholarships are awarded at the state level ($10,000 last year) and millions in college-granted scholarships are available ($1 billion nationally). And one representative will advance to the national program in Mobile, Alabama, where they give away over $130,000 in cash tuition scholarships.
Since 2014, Lawrence County has had four state Distinguished Young Woman winners: Miranda Nichols (2014), Malvar (2017), Angelina Domenick (2019) and Aaliyah Smith (2020).
