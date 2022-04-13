Laurel High School students created their own version of March Madness when the Varsity L Club sponsored an all-school dodgeball tournament to raise funds for the Miracle League of Southwestern PA.
Grades 7-12 were eligible to assemble a team, and the double-elimination, high-energy event, was held in the Laurel High School gymnasiums. The success of the 15-team event is evident with over $1,100 in entry fees, donations and concessions being donated to the Miracle League of Southwestern PA.
Luke McCoy and Logan Ayers, members of the Varsity L Club, organized the event under the supervision of club advisor, Jake Holzhauser. With the cooperation and scheduling help of school counselor Matt Pertile and principal Mark Frengel, the idea became a day of excitement.
Luke and Logan designed this event by coordinating with Steven Pander, a classmate who has played baseball with the Miracle League of Southwestern PA for over 10 years.
During his introduction to the event, Steven said, “The Miracle League represents teamwork, dedication, affection, and opportunity for all, dissolving the barriers that a disability often creates. We’re family, not just a team. Some people drive hours to participate in our games.”
In true family spirit, Stevens’s dad coaches the Miracle League baseball team. Enjoying the action and skill development of his baseball league, Steven plans to continue to play in some level of Miracle League baseball beyond high school. Different leagues are offered for a variety of age groups across the southwestern portion of Pennsylvania.
An exhausted but excited team of Logan Ayers, Luke McCoy, Michael Pasquarello, Kobe DeRosa, Ryan Telesz, Connor Pontzloff, Cameron Calderaro, and Josh Gibson eliminated the competitors and captured the trophy.
Varsity L and the members of this team extend their thanks to all the players and the Laurel High School staff and students for their support of this event.
