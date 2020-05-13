Laurel students spend virtual Day at the Capitol

Seven Laurel High School spent a virtual “Day at the Capitol” earlier this month.
The students are members of the Nic Knockers Anti-Nicotine group, and they originally were scheduled to go to Harrisburg to be part of an event sponsored by Tru in PA, Pennsylvania Alliance to Control Tobacco (PACT) and the American Lung Association. The purpose was to provide them with the experience of advocating for a cause.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in plans. Instead, the seven students — Emily Ruggieri, Braden Niles, Shawn Redmond, Madison Domer, Alexandra Elliott, Kasaundra Harvey, Jenna Kohnen — took part in a telephone conference with state Rep. Chris Sainato and state Sen. Elder Vogel to discuss the need to secure the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) funding for tobacco prevention. Both legislators were supportive to continue funding for tobacco education through the MSA funding and attentive to what the students had to say.
Over the past decade, the MSA has been used to fill gaps in the state budget and anti-nicotine education has been limited. This decrease in educating youth has opened the doors for tobacco companies to entice the youth to engage in unhealthy choices without knowledge of the facts, according to school nurse Lori Dado, who facilitated the call with Katie Gassner, nationally certified tobacco treatment specialist for Northwest PA Tobacco Control for Mercer and Lawrence Counties, and the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission.
For every dollar spent on tobacco prevention, Dado said, states reduce tobacco-related healthcare expenditures and hospitalization by up to $55.
Pennsylvania funds smoking cessation programs, continuing education programs that provide tools to those who need assistance in quitting tobacco use, a free Quitline, and local in person-groups programs across the state. Last year, 31,000 individuals called the Quitline from Pennsylvania phone numbers.
The Nic Knockers provide anti-nicotine education to both elementary and middle school students at the Laurel School District. The group believes these educational programs greatly impact on the students because they were developed and taught by youth for youth. “They feel by providing the truth to youth in an interactive and non-judgmental way is the best approach,” Dado said.
The Nic Knockers spread a clear message to make healthy choices when confronted with the issue of using any products like cigarettes and e-cigarettes, or vapes.”
