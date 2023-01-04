The Laurel High School Student Council reached out in a big way during the holiday season to support the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund.
With the help of the faculty, staff and fellow students, the council raised $6,200 to help the families who pass through the doors of UPMC Children’s Hospital.
The student council began raising donations in November. Fundraising events like the Food Auction and the Court of Caring had the entire student body, faculty and staff dedicate their hearts and their dollars to enrich and support the outreach.
The members of Student Council would like to thank the teachers and staff members who donated the food items that were auctioned. With these talented teacher/cooks and hungry students, a spirited bidding war and flavor filled afternoon was created.
The teachers, staff, and the Laurel High School student body also supported the fundraising efforts of the Court of Caring. Students from every grade level were nominated to the Court of Caring by their teachers.
The Court of Caring consisted of Wyatt Dean, Aiden Mack, Mitchell Badger, Jack Kondrasuck, Sun Hileman, Kevin Mahoney, Aberdeen Dean, Peyton Milcic, Juliette Reckard, Tori Atkins and Ava Elliott. The two students who brought in the most donations were crowned the King and Queen of Caring. Those honors went to Jackson Sauders and Maelee Hill.
The Student Council members thank the student body, faculty, staff, administration and the generous Laurel community for their level of caring and empathy in supporting UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
