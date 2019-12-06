A group of students from the Laurel Area School District took on the challenge of educating younger students in the district about the the damage of using cigarettes and e-cigarettes.
The students went into the gym with fourth and sixth classes on Nov. 25 to present information on the harmful effects of vaping and smoking by engaging students in educational activities.
Some of the activities the students led were using straws to breathe reflecting how lungs of a smoker of tobacco or e-cigarettes react as well as an interactive game of Jeopardy, featuring categories dealing with topics to help the students learn about the harmful effects of nicotine and vaping/smoking.
Classes were also shown a real model of preserved pig lungs, both healthy and unhealthy, to demonstrate the difference of how lungs breath if they are introduced to harmful chemicals.
The students, who call themselves the “Nic Knockers,” is made up for 12 students, including Emily Ruggieri, Alexandra Elliott, Jenna Kohnen, Elysia Fabian, Abagale Stone, Kasaundra Harvey, Ellena Perdue, Ava Conti, Braden Niles, Shawn Redmond, and Vanessa Dicks.
The group completed an anti-nicotine training headed by Katie Gassner, a nationally certified tobacco treatment specialist of Northwest Pennsylvania Tobacco Control in Mercer and Lawrence counties.
These students spent half the day learning about the hazards of nicotine, which includes the use of tobacco in cigarettes and e-cigarettes. The students planned and organized the anti-nicotine program with the help of Dr. Lori Dado, the district’s certified school nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.