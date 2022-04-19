The show must go on. Don’t stop the music. and the band played on.
The children of Don Jr. and Pam Bowden, Laurel siblings Ryan and Laura Bowden are certainly living by those mantras. Music is what they do and music has become their whole world — even carrying them through a pandemic.
Ryan, 20, a 2020 graduate of Laurel High School, is now a sophomore at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music, majoring in music, specifically in trumpet performance. His current credits at YSU include wind ensembles brass ensembles, orchestra, jazz band, marching band and pep band.
This year, he was selected to perform in the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) North Central Intercollegiate Band, held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In high school, he was selected to perform in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-East Concert Band and qualified for all-state honors, district, district jazz and regional bands.
He also performed in the Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, the River City Youth Brass Band, was a two-year drum major at Laurel, played taps in Gettysburg and performed the national anthem twice at Mahoning Valley Scrappers minor league baseball games.
“I want to play in an orchestra, or brass band, or military ensemble in Pennsylvania or Ohio,” Ryan said.
Laura’s credits are equally impressive.
A senior, she is a two-year drum major at Laurel, is in the marching band, choir, concert, honors and jazz band and has participated in the Slippery Rock Honors Flute Ensemble for four years.
Like her brother, Laura was selected in many PMEA events including All-State Wind Ensemble, three years in Region Band, District Band, playing piccolo, District Jazz, playing piano, and Honors Band, two years playing piccolo and two years playing flute.
She has also performed with the YSU youth symphony orchestra. She is the principal flute and has been selected as the senior concerto soloist and will perform at the May 9 concert in Stambaugh Auditorium performing Concertino for flute and orchestra by Cecile Chaminade.
“I really love performing and after graduation,” she said. “I want to play in a performing band or orchestra, preferably in the Cleveland or Pittsburgh area.”
The family attributes the musical inspiration to the children’s aunt Cheryl Finley, who encouraged them to take piano lessons from her when Ryan was in third grade and Laura in first.
From there, Ryan began taking trumpet lessons in the fifth grade and Laura learned flute.
The sibling’s high school careers, like so many others, were upended by COVID-19. Ryan, especially, in March of his senior year, suffered numerous disappointments when all musical performances and group rehearsals were shut down.
“The down time allowed me to work to improve my music skills,” Ryan said. “As, it turned out, I got better.”
Said Laura, “The pandemic made me learn not to take for granted the opportunities to perform.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.