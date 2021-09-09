Homecoming season at Lawrence County’s high schools begins this weekend with the Laurel School District kicking off the annual fall tradition.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. today with a parade starting at the elementary school. This year’s queen will be crowned by 2020 queen Natalie McCosby prior to the start of the football game at approximately 6:45 p.m.
The king will be announced during the homecoming dance tomorrow evening.
Candidates for 2021 homecoming queen at Laurel are:
•McKenna Danielson, daughter of Eric and Susan Danielson.
•Kasaundra Harvey, daughter of Krista and William Harvey.
•Nevada Pacifico, daughter of Dave and Billie Jo Pacifico.
•Shannon Sauders, daughter of Scott and Rachel Sauders.
•Marina Stewart, daughter of Richard and Karen Stewart.
The king candidates are Jaden Boyer, Luke Colich, Joshua Gibson, Ian McKissick and Michael Pasquarello.
