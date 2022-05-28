laurel spartan copy.jpg

Laurel High School recently had its 59th Senior Awards, Scholarships and Recognition event.

Principals’ Honor Awards, given by principal Mark Frengel and assistant principal Nichole Columbus, were presented to Class of 2022 valedictorian Natalie Alfera and salutatorian Elysia Fabian.

SCHOLARSHIPS

•Bob Miles Conservation Awards: Matthew Buchowski and Savannah Palmer

•Community Service Award given by the Laurel Community Foundation: Kayla Young

•Crisci Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Fabian

•Faculty Memorial Scholarship given by the Laurel Education Association: Natalie Alfera

•Gift of a Rainbow Art Award given by Laurel Elementary School: Oriana Green

•Howard F. Fox Memorial Agriculture Award: Savannah Palmer

•Hoyt Arts & Education Thomas G. McNickie Visual Arts Award: Mackenzie Miles

•Hoyt Arts & Education L. Eugene DeCaprio Undergraduate Art Award: Nevada Pacifico

•Industrial Maintenance Scholarship given by the Ellwood Group: David Johns

•Jack Butz Humanitarian Scholarship: Nevada Pacifico

•James Hellyer Memorial Musical Award: Ian McKissick

•Lawrence County Counselors’ Scholarship: Elysia Fabian

•Lawrence County PSEA/Laurel Ambassador: Elianna McKissick

•Lloyd Kildoo Lodge of the Craft Scholarship: Laura Bowden

•National Honor Society Recognition: Natalie Alfera, Elysia Fabian, Shannon Sauders and Katie Vasalani

•Peggy Shearer Memorial Scholarship given by the Shearer family: Caitlyn Burns

•Pratts Nursery Scholarship: Ian McKissick

•Skilled Labor Scholarship given by the Laurel Education Association: Gage Basinger

•Super Spartan Scholarships given by the Laurel Community Foundation: Natalie Alfera and Elianna McKissick

•Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarship: Nevada Pacifico

•Tim Banner Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Fabian

SENIOR MERIT AWARDS

Accounting: Elijah Sickafuse

Entrepreneurship: Marina Stewart

English: Elysia Fabian

Choral: Nevada Pacifico

Instrumental: Laura Bowden

Spanish: Bekah Valenti

Computer: Katherine Bessell

Computer aided drafting: Jenna Fabian

Math: Natalie Alfera

Science: Kayla Young

Chemistry: Natalie Alfera

Social studies: Ian McKissick

Agriculture Mechanic: Matthew Buchowski

Family and consumer science: Kiara Dillow

Tools, materials and processes: Colton Chamberlain

HONOR GRADUATES

Cum laude with a grade-point average of 3.74-3.5: Brandon Boyles, Matthew Buchowski, Julia Cain, Colton Chamberlain, Brooke Davis, Morgan Davis, Jaeleigh Henderson, Erin Karavias, Paige Kennedy, Tina Kineston, Kylie Maine, Nevada Pacifico and Cameron Rathy

Magna cum laude with a GPA of 3.99-3.75: Caitlyn Burns, Lexus Gibbs, Joshua Gibson, Conner Linton, Lucia Lombardo, Tamra Miller, Mackenzie Milliken, Michael Pasquarello, Jacob Rogan, Alexa Senich, Cailyn Sheirer, Abagale Stone and Brandon Waselich

Summa cum laude with a GPA above 4.0: Natalie Alfera, Katherine Bessell, Laura Bowden, Jaden Boyer, Lacey Buswell, McKenna Danielson, Claire Daugherty, Maximus Davis, Elysia Fabian, Jenna Fabian, Kasaundra Harvey, Makenzie Landolfi, Mia Lombardo, Marissa Lunn, Elianna McKissick, Ian McKissick, Mackenzie Miles, Sara Morar, Steven Pander, Shannon Sauders, Elijah Sickafuse, Marina Stewart, Bekah Valenti, Katie Vasalani and Kayla Young

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Distinguished Young Women/Lawrence County Junior Miss: Natalie Alfera, Laura Bowden, Elysia Fabian, Kasaundra Harvey, Nevada Pacifico and Abagale Stone

Eagle Scout Recognition: Alexander Viggiano

Eighth-Grade Good Citizen Awards: Alexis Geiwitz and Aidan Mack

FFA Keystone State Farmer Degrees: Kiara Dillow, Kristen Frew, Oriana Green, Sarah Jenkins, Tina Kineston and Shaina Wertz

Girl Scout Recognition: Oriana Green, Tamra Miller and Kayla Young

Pride and Promise Recognition of 2022: Natalie Alfera, Matthew Buchowski, Benjamin Daugherty, Alexandra Herr and Savannah Palmer

Student Council Senior of the Month: Natalie Alfera, Laura Bowden, McKenna Danielson, Claire Daugherty, Elysia Fabian (scholarship winner), Joshua Gibson, Kasaundra Harvey and Nevada Pacifico

Principal Mark Frengel gave opening remarks with awards presented by school counselors Michele McClelland and Matthew Pertile.

Musical presentations were provided by the Laurel Jazz Band directed by Scott Boyer. The singing of the Alma Mater was by choral director Kristen Clingerman.

Biology teacher Steven Skerbetz led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Award donors include Anderson Bros. Tool Co. Inc., Apple Grove Vet Clinic, Dean Natural Vending, Gas Light Sales Inc. and Wayne Patterson of Patterson Auction Service.

