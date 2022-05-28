Laurel High School recently had its 59th Senior Awards, Scholarships and Recognition event.
Principals’ Honor Awards, given by principal Mark Frengel and assistant principal Nichole Columbus, were presented to Class of 2022 valedictorian Natalie Alfera and salutatorian Elysia Fabian.
SCHOLARSHIPS
•Bob Miles Conservation Awards: Matthew Buchowski and Savannah Palmer
•Community Service Award given by the Laurel Community Foundation: Kayla Young
•Crisci Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Fabian
•Faculty Memorial Scholarship given by the Laurel Education Association: Natalie Alfera
•Gift of a Rainbow Art Award given by Laurel Elementary School: Oriana Green
•Howard F. Fox Memorial Agriculture Award: Savannah Palmer
•Hoyt Arts & Education Thomas G. McNickie Visual Arts Award: Mackenzie Miles
•Hoyt Arts & Education L. Eugene DeCaprio Undergraduate Art Award: Nevada Pacifico
•Industrial Maintenance Scholarship given by the Ellwood Group: David Johns
•Jack Butz Humanitarian Scholarship: Nevada Pacifico
•James Hellyer Memorial Musical Award: Ian McKissick
•Lawrence County Counselors’ Scholarship: Elysia Fabian
•Lawrence County PSEA/Laurel Ambassador: Elianna McKissick
•Lloyd Kildoo Lodge of the Craft Scholarship: Laura Bowden
•National Honor Society Recognition: Natalie Alfera, Elysia Fabian, Shannon Sauders and Katie Vasalani
•Peggy Shearer Memorial Scholarship given by the Shearer family: Caitlyn Burns
•Pratts Nursery Scholarship: Ian McKissick
•Skilled Labor Scholarship given by the Laurel Education Association: Gage Basinger
•Super Spartan Scholarships given by the Laurel Community Foundation: Natalie Alfera and Elianna McKissick
•Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarship: Nevada Pacifico
•Tim Banner Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Fabian
SENIOR MERIT AWARDS
Accounting: Elijah Sickafuse
Entrepreneurship: Marina Stewart
English: Elysia Fabian
Choral: Nevada Pacifico
Instrumental: Laura Bowden
Spanish: Bekah Valenti
Computer: Katherine Bessell
Computer aided drafting: Jenna Fabian
Math: Natalie Alfera
Science: Kayla Young
Chemistry: Natalie Alfera
Social studies: Ian McKissick
Agriculture Mechanic: Matthew Buchowski
Family and consumer science: Kiara Dillow
Tools, materials and processes: Colton Chamberlain
HONOR GRADUATES
Cum laude with a grade-point average of 3.74-3.5: Brandon Boyles, Matthew Buchowski, Julia Cain, Colton Chamberlain, Brooke Davis, Morgan Davis, Jaeleigh Henderson, Erin Karavias, Paige Kennedy, Tina Kineston, Kylie Maine, Nevada Pacifico and Cameron Rathy
Magna cum laude with a GPA of 3.99-3.75: Caitlyn Burns, Lexus Gibbs, Joshua Gibson, Conner Linton, Lucia Lombardo, Tamra Miller, Mackenzie Milliken, Michael Pasquarello, Jacob Rogan, Alexa Senich, Cailyn Sheirer, Abagale Stone and Brandon Waselich
Summa cum laude with a GPA above 4.0: Natalie Alfera, Katherine Bessell, Laura Bowden, Jaden Boyer, Lacey Buswell, McKenna Danielson, Claire Daugherty, Maximus Davis, Elysia Fabian, Jenna Fabian, Kasaundra Harvey, Makenzie Landolfi, Mia Lombardo, Marissa Lunn, Elianna McKissick, Ian McKissick, Mackenzie Miles, Sara Morar, Steven Pander, Shannon Sauders, Elijah Sickafuse, Marina Stewart, Bekah Valenti, Katie Vasalani and Kayla Young
AWARDS AND RECOGNITION
Distinguished Young Women/Lawrence County Junior Miss: Natalie Alfera, Laura Bowden, Elysia Fabian, Kasaundra Harvey, Nevada Pacifico and Abagale Stone
Eagle Scout Recognition: Alexander Viggiano
Eighth-Grade Good Citizen Awards: Alexis Geiwitz and Aidan Mack
FFA Keystone State Farmer Degrees: Kiara Dillow, Kristen Frew, Oriana Green, Sarah Jenkins, Tina Kineston and Shaina Wertz
Girl Scout Recognition: Oriana Green, Tamra Miller and Kayla Young
Pride and Promise Recognition of 2022: Natalie Alfera, Matthew Buchowski, Benjamin Daugherty, Alexandra Herr and Savannah Palmer
Student Council Senior of the Month: Natalie Alfera, Laura Bowden, McKenna Danielson, Claire Daugherty, Elysia Fabian (scholarship winner), Joshua Gibson, Kasaundra Harvey and Nevada Pacifico
Principal Mark Frengel gave opening remarks with awards presented by school counselors Michele McClelland and Matthew Pertile.
Musical presentations were provided by the Laurel Jazz Band directed by Scott Boyer. The singing of the Alma Mater was by choral director Kristen Clingerman.
Biology teacher Steven Skerbetz led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Award donors include Anderson Bros. Tool Co. Inc., Apple Grove Vet Clinic, Dean Natural Vending, Gas Light Sales Inc. and Wayne Patterson of Patterson Auction Service.
