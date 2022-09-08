Homecoming season at Lawrence County’s high schools begins this weekend with the Laurel School District kicking off the annual fall tradition.
The district’s homecoming parade will begin at 6:10 p.m. Friday at the elementary school and end at the high school. The Laurel football team will take on Mohawk at 7 p.m.
The crowning of the queen will take place prior to the start of the game with the 2021 queen Nevada Pacifico crowning this year’s royalty.
The 2022 queen candidates are Joselynn Fortuna, Georgia Jellyman, Danielle Pontius and Gianna Salvia.
The king candidates are Mitchell Badger, Colin Bartley, Laban Barker and Ryan Currie.
The king will be crowned at Saturday’s dance in the school cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.