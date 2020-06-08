Maura Patterson is the valedictorian of the Laurel High School Class of 2020. The salutatorian is Mikyla Slater.
The valedictorian has a grade-point average of 4.62 and is the daughter of Rick and Michelle Raymundo of Volant and Kurt Patterson of Ellwood City. With a grade-point average of 4.54, the salutatorian is the daughter of Michael and Laura Dadejko of New Castle and Barry Slater of Evans City.
Baccalaureate took place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Faith Country Chapel. Speakers were Pastor Kris Kauffman of the Family Worship Center and David Pacifico of Faith Country Chapel.
Commencement was at 7 p.m. Friday at the school. The valedictorian gave “Greetings from the Class of 2020” while the salutatorian provided “A Glance at the Class of 2020.”
Class officers are Julia Badger, president offered the valedictorian introduction; Abigail Stewart, vice president offered the salutatorian introduction; Dominic Wade, secretary; and Amanda Statsny, treasurer.
The class advisors are Timothy Shelenberger and Jacob Holzhauser.
The class motto is “It is all part of the experience” while the class song is “Hey Brother” by Avici. The yearbook theme is “We’re All in this Together.” Also, the class color is green; class tree, oak; class food, chicken patty; and class theme, coronavirus.
The members of the anticipated 65th graduating class at Laurel are: Allison Andre^, Dylan Aquaro, Kaitlin Arnold, Julia Badger*, Katelynn Bennett*, Brent Bergbauer~, Daniel Blank*, Ryan Bowden^, Madyson Boyd^, Bethany Boyles~, Derreck Brest, Sara Brunelle,
Ayla Burgess~, Alan Vilches, Sierra Courson, Grace Enscoe^, Selena Everly~, Jayson Everson, Breagan Fedrizzi*, Faith Gibson^, Parker Giddings, Alex Gierlach^, Spencer Gierlach*, Zackery Gierlach^, Destiny Grannis, Hunter Haney, Paige Hill^, Jadelyn Horter, Christopher Hubbard,
Abbie Hunter*, Brianna Johns, Kristen Kauffman*, Shawna Ketterer, Brady Knight*, Olivia Kohnen^, Travis Kreitzer, Samuel Kuhn, John Magee, Ryan Maggie Jr., Jon McCormick~, Kierstan McCormick, Anna McGee, Alyssa Miller, Kali Miller, Megan Miller~, Samantha Miller~, Rileigh Moyer,
Giuliana Muraca~, Madison Nail, Declan O’Brien, Haleigh Orlando*, Justis Pacifico, Joseph Paglia, Bryce Patterson^, Maura Patterson^, Kyle Peak, Ellie Perkins, Venessa Perry, Victoria Perry*, Rayna Pfalz~, Jenna Pontius, William Shaffer*, Mikyla Slater^, Cameron Smith,
Alexander Stanton, Amanda Stastny^, Abigail Stewart~, Tanner Stewart*, Hanna Stoner, Braden Strohecker, Jonathan Tammaro, Nicolas Tammaro, Dominic Wade^, Kendall Waterfield*, Celeste Weber, Isis Whisel, Alyssa Wilson, Brooke Workman*, Macy Workman~ and Nicholas Wright~.
(^ denotes summa cum laude graduates with a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher; ~ is summa cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99; and * is cum laude with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.)
