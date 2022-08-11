Lawrence County native Travis Moser takes to the stage in his new show, “Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins!,” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the City Winery in New York City.
Joining the Laurel High School grad will be two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway icon Judy Kaye, musical director Drew Wutke and a full band.
The show features the songs Judy Collins introduced like “Both Sides Now,” her original compositions like “Mountain Girl,” and, of course, works by Stephen Sondheim.
Since earning a degree in musical theater from Point Park University, Moser has been a recording artist and appeared on stages across New York City and beyond. His previous cabaret-style show featured the music of Linda Ronstadt.
Tickets for the Judy Collins show range from $20 to $40 and are available at https://bit.ly/3JwlOi4.
