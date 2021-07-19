Laurel grad opens chiropractic practice

New Castle native Dr. Salvatore Reino has returned to the area to open a chiropractic clinic in Neshannock Township.
Reino Chiropractic and is located at 2000 Wilmington Road.
Reino has been practicing chiropractic since graduating from Northeast College of Health Sciences (formerly New York Chiropractic College) in 2015. He graduated from Laurel High School in 2006. While at Laurel, he participated in several sports including football, wrestling and soccer.
It was at Laurel where his passion for science and sports begun. He went on to further his education in science at Westminster College, where he graduated in 2011 with his bachelor of science degree. He then moved to upstate New York to begin his education to become a doctor of chiropractic.
Reino has a passion for relieving people of their pain and providing young athletes with the optimal conditions to succeed. He believes in the healing properties of one’s own body. When the body is in a state of dysfunction, he says, nerve flow is disrupted and interferes with how well the body can function. According to Reino, he restores nerve impulse flow, allowing the body to better function by utilizing a variety of gentle adjusting techniques combined with a number of different therapies designed to accompany the adjustment.
Reino takes a whole-body approach to chiropractic care, which means looking for the underlying causes of disease, pain, or discomfort instead of just treating symptoms. He also believes in tailoring treatment to each patient’s specific case instead of using a cookie-cutter treatment plan.
Reino is certified through the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. He holds advanced certifications in Sports and Human Performance, ConnectTX (Soft tissue mobilization), NIMMO (Soft tissue mobilization), and KDT (decompression therapy). He is also a member of the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association.
More information about Reino’s office is available at www.reinochiropractic.com or by calling (724) 856-8971.
