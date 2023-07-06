Laurel High School graduate Travis Moser will perform “Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins” Aug. 31 at City Winery in Pittsburgh.
The 7:30 p.m. show at the brand-new venue on Smallman Street in the Strip District will feature the New York City-based cabaret, concert and recording artist.
Moser, a Point Park University alum, is continuing his City Winery tour after runs at City Winery NYC and City Winery Philadelphia along with musical director/pianist Drew Wutke.
The pair perform brand new arrangements of some of Collins’ most loved songs including “Someday Soon,” “Both Sides Now,” “Mountain Girl,” “Mr. Tambourine Man” and more. Moser will also share stories from Collins’ illustrious career as well anecdotes about why these songs resonate with him so deeply.
According to Moser, “The show has been authorized by Judy Collins’ team, who have seen the show and recently invited my musical director/pianist and I to her show in NYC and to meet her.”
Described by BroadwayWorld.com as a “gifted storyteller as well as an excellent vocalist,” Moster previously played sold out engagements and guest appearances at Feinstein’s/54Below, The Green Room 42, Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl and many other venues in NYC and across the country.
His most recent solo EP with pianist Wutke, “So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions,” was featured in Playbill and won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent).
Tickets for the Pittsburgh concert are available at www.CityWinery.com.
