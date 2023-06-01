Laurel High School’s commencement will take place at 7 p.m. June 2 at the school.
Valedictorian Reese Bintrim will offer “Greetings from the Class of 2023.” The daughter of James and Kelly Bintrim of New Castle is graduating with a 4.833 grade-point average. She will be introduced by Talia Cartwright, senior class president.
Joselynn Fortuna, salutatorian, will give “A Glance at the Class of 2023.” She is the daughter of Joseph and Tammy Fortuna of Slippery Rock and has a 4.742 GPA. She will be introduced by Georgia Jellyman, senior class vice president.
Baccalaureate was at 7 p.m. May 31 at the school. Speaker was David Pacifico with the benediction/invocation given by Dana Opp of the Presbyterian Church of Portersville.
Prom, with the theme of “Golden Evening,” took place May 5 at the Alpine Room at SNPJ. The senior class trip to Cedar Point took place May 26.
The class motto is “I don’t get paid enough for this.” The class song is “Brass Monkey” and the yearbook theme is “Make Every Moment Count.” Black is the class color and the Venus fly trap is the class flower.
“Hey Big Guy” is the class quote with “Cotton Eye Joe” as the class dance. Pizza is the class food and the class’s theme is farmers.
Class advisors are Timothy Shelenberger and Jacob Holzhauser.
Laurel’s anticipated graduates include: Alexys Akins, John Andre, ^Regan Atkins, ^Mitchell Badger, ^Seneca Bailey, ~Laban Barker, ^Colin Bartley, ^Reese Bintrim, Zane Boughter, *Talia Cartwright, *Marcus Chavis, Adam Cline, Luke Colich, ^Aidan Collins, ^Brady Cooper, Jesse Cratty, Ryan Currie, ~Alexandria Davis, ^Christopher Davis, Lucas Davis, Alayna Dillow, Ryan DiMuccio, ~Kaitlyn Donaldson, ^Joselynn Fortuna, Jonathan French, *Kristen Frew, ^Kyra Geiger, ^Caleb Gilmore, James Griffith Jr., Kirsten Gumpp,
*Carter Haney, Madilyn Harding, Matthew Hardisky, ~Marissa Hart, Vaughn Hartle, ^Alexandra Herr, Dylan Hickman, ^Bailey Hill, Coltin Hill, *Johnna Hill, *Georgia Jellyman, Sarah Jenkins, *Ameliah Johns, ~Justin Johns, ~Trinity Kelly, Kaelynn Kennedy, Koryn Kent, *Jeremiah King, *Grace Kissick, Sarah Knight, ~Kurt Lambright, Domenica Laurenza, ~Rylee Lutton, *Grant MacKay, Sherilynn Magee, Madison Maine, ^Moriah McBride, Claire McCloskey, ~Lilly McKay, ^Maggie McKnight, Jacob McVicker,
^Amber Medved, George Michaels Jr., Madison Michaels, ^Abbie Miles, Emanuel Miller, ^Riley Miller, ~Vanessa Miller, Kylie Minteer, Marissa Morar, Bailee Patton, *Ellena Perdue, Robert Pisano, ^Danielle Pontius, Connor Pontzloff, Gregory Preisser, ~Erika Price, Breanna Quear, Julianna Rodgers, ^Gianna Salvia, Nicholas Shaffer, ^Landon Smith, Seth Smith, ^Chelsea Stewart, Tyler Stewart, Makenna Tanner, Ryan Telesz, ^Chase Tinstman, Cody Wagner, Shaina Wertz, ^Grace Zeppelin and Madison Zuravitch.
(^ denotes summa cum laude graduate with a grade-point average above 4.0; ~ is magna cum laude with a GPA of 3.99 to 3.75; and * is cum laude with a GPA of 3.74 to 3.5.)
