Latest Hoyt exhibition showcases landscapes by Pittsburgh artist

Arts & Education at the Hoyt presents a new exhibition of work titled “Locality” by Pittsburgh artist Lauren Scavo-Fulk, beginning Tuesday.
The exhibit will remain through March 26. In addition, all are invited to meet and greet the artist at a public reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18. Refreshments will be served.
Scavo-Fulk’s landscapes examine the connection between one’s consciousness and the surrounding environment, specifically the way in which our unique experience of a place influences our individual interpretation of it. She intentionally manipulates sources of light and contrast to exaggerate the way in which the mind processes visual clues.
Framing her images with wide borders, for example, captures the moment within the borders. While the works appear photographic, closer inspection reveals tiny expressive marks that create what Scavo-Fulk calls the ‘illusion of objectivity’. That is the contrast between what we see, what we think we see, and what we feel upon seeing it.
A member of the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, Scavo-Fulk recently received her MFA in Drawing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Admission to the galleries is free.
Standard gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
