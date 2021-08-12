Labra Brothers next at Riverwalk

The Labra Brothers will return to the Riverwalk Park stage Friday.
The Youngstown band is led by brothers Adrian, Cristian and David Labra with additional band members Matt Hayes and Danny Svenson. Together, they create a modern blend of groove-style harmonies with Latin/ R&B and funk/soul that Adrian Labra said pulls from influences like Santana and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The Labra Brothers band itself might only be a few years old, but the Labra Brothers have been playing together their whole lives. Growing up in the Youngstown suburb of Canfield, the family’s biggest show business influence was Los Lobos, the Mexican-American band. The brothers admired their ability to stay true to their Mexican-American heritage and aspired to be like them. Adrian, the oldest of the three, taught his younger brothers how to play guitar at a young age. They say that music is in their blood as their grandfather grew up playing in a folk band in Mexico.
“We provide a change in pace,” Adrian Labra said. “I don’t think there are very many bands in the area that are able to have lyrics in Spanish. I think we’re providing something fresh, and we hope that it’s interesting to listeners.” The Labra Brothers latest single “Spring (Without You)” is available on music-streaming sites.
For more information on The Labra Brothers, visit their website at www.thelabrabrothers.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheLabraBrothers,
Friday’s featured food truck will be El-Canelo, and The Confluence will be open and offering its full menu. VentiSei Winery will be selling a variety of wine pouches and canned beer. Wine bottles will be available for purchase to go. No glass is permitted in Riverwalk Park. Special feature vendors include a New Castle favorite, Nina’s Italian Ice and Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn offering delicious fresh butter popcorn and a variety of flavored popcorn, as well as lemonade.
The final two summer concerts for the 2021 season will be Western Pennsylvania’s nostalgic “My so-called ’90s Band,” which brings a full band featuring ’90s classic music Aug. 20, and closing out the series on Aug. 27 is Youngstown’s Total Package Band, with a set featuring R&B, Motown, rock and oldies. Each concert is 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle.
