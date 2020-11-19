An agreement between Butler County Community College will allow graduates with an associate degree in early childhood education to transfer credits toward one of three bachelor’s degree programs in education and be eligible for merit scholarships at La Roche University.
Graduates of BC3’s early childhood education (Pre K-4) program can apply credits from courses in which they earned a C grade or higher toward La Roche programs in Pre K-4 education, Pre K-4 education with Pre K-12 special education, or Pre K-12 special education.
BC3 graduates who enroll full time at La Roche are also eligible for merit scholarships by maintaining an overall grade-point average of 2.5 or higher. Students must have a 3.0 grade-point average to be accepted into and remain within La Roche education programs.
The early childhood education (Pre K-4) program is available at BC3’s main campus in Butler Township, BC3 @ Brockway in Brockway, BC3 @ Cranberry in Cranberry Township, BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing in New Castle and at BC3 @ LindenPointe in Hermitage.
More than 80 students are enrolled in BC3’s early childhood education (Pre K-4) program this fall, and early childhood education (Pre K-4) requires 60 to 61 credits to graduate, depending on electives.
La Roche’s Pre K-4 education and Pre K-12 special education programs require 120 credits to graduate; and its Pre K-4 education with Pre K-12 special education, 126 credits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.