Jim Kuhn is continuing his work on the big screen.
The New Castle actor will be in three upcoming movies, including as Sheriff Ted in “The Abiding Nail” and as a Russian mob soldier in “Red Zombie,” both movies which start filming in June. He will also be an army sergeant in “Escape from Muddy Run,” due out soon on DVD and streaming services.
Kuhn was recently in “Happiest Season,” which stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. He was also in “Wormwood’s End,” which is available on Tubi and Walmart. He is in talks to be in an upcoming film, “Standing in Youngstown,” and is slated to appear as a mayor’s aide in the upcoming PBS documentary “Engineering Tragedy: The Ashtabula Train Disaster,” which is due out in December. It will also be shown on the History Channel.
